Dr. Whitelock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Whitelock, MPH
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Whitelock, MPH
Dr. Jennifer Whitelock, MPH is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Whitelock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Whitelock's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Aurora Gonzalez, M.D. & Associates6410 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 757-9905Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center6411 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitelock?
Very good friendly staff
About Dr. Jennifer Whitelock, MPH
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1477896314
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitelock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitelock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitelock works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitelock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitelock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitelock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitelock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.