Overview

Dr. Jennifer Whitfield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Whitfield works at Crestview Health Center in Crestview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.