Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD
Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.
Dr. Winell works at
Dr. Winell's Office Locations
Children's Hospital Phila Cre Ntwrk101 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (215) 590-1527
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is smart, she was great with my daughter.
About Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Ortho Hosp
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- Duke University
Dr. Winell works at
