Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD

Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.

Dr. Winell works at Children's Hospital Phila Cre Ntwrk in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Winell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Hospital Phila Cre Ntwrk
    101 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-1527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Joint Pain
Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Joint Pain

Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  Kyphosis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 02, 2019
    She is smart, she was great with my daughter.
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548300817
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • New York Ortho Hosp
    Internship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winell works at Children's Hospital Phila Cre Ntwrk in Plainsboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Winell’s profile.

    Dr. Winell has seen patients for Spine Deformities and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Winell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

