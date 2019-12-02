Overview of Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD

Dr. Jennifer Winell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.



Dr. Winell works at Children's Hospital Phila Cre Ntwrk in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.