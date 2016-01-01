Dr. Jennifer Wink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Wink, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Wink, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Chicago Medical School University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Wink works at
Locations
-
1
National Jewish Health South Denver499 E Hampden Ave Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0702
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wink?
About Dr. Jennifer Wink, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1811957707
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School University of Health Sciences
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wink works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.