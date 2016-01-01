Dr. Wisdom-Schepers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Wisdom-Schepers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Wisdom-Schepers, MD
Dr. Jennifer Wisdom-Schepers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from East Tennessee State University James H Quillen College Of Med Johnson City Tn and is affiliated with Indian Path Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Wisdom-Schepers works at
Dr. Wisdom-Schepers' Office Locations
Watauga Recovery Center3114 Browns Mill Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 631-0432Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Wisdom-Schepers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1447264361
Education & Certifications
- Etsu Quillen College Of Med
- East Tennessee State University James H Quillen College Of Med Johnson City Tn
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisdom-Schepers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisdom-Schepers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisdom-Schepers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisdom-Schepers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wisdom-Schepers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wisdom-Schepers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.