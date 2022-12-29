Dr. Jennifer Witt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Witt, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Witt, MD
Dr. Jennifer Witt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Doctor Of Medicine, University Of Colorado Health Science Center, Denver, Co and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Witt works at
Dr. Witt's Office Locations
St. Luke's Surgical Associates920 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 249-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC) of South Central Wisconsin
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witt?
Tremendous person! Extremely caring! Wonderful demeanor!
About Dr. Jennifer Witt, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1952691925
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery, University Of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Mn
- Doctor Of Medicine, University Of Colorado Health Science Center, Denver, Co
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witt works at
Dr. Witt has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.