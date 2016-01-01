Dr. Jennifer Woo Baidal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo Baidal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Woo Baidal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Woo Baidal, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Woo Baidal works at
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ACN West - VC10 Specialties Clinic622 West 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Woo Baidal, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346570892
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woo Baidal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo Baidal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
