Overview

Dr. Jennifer Woodland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hope, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Woodland works at North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope in New Hope, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.