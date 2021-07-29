Overview of Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD

Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.



They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

