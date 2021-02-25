Overview of Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD

Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.



Dr. Wu works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, OB/GYN in Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.