Dr. Jennifer Yanow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Yanow, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Yanow, MD
Dr. Jennifer Yanow, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Yanow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yanow's Office Locations
-
1
Jls Pain Management11 Monroe St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 864-4212Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Jls Pain Management1450 US Highway 22 Ste 200, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Directions (908) 864-4212Monday12:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yanow?
Dr. Yanow is incredible. Not only has she taken care of my pain but she has also helped me pinpoint additional health issues I was having and didn't know about. She is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that actually cares. Her office staff has always gone above and beyond and I couldn't be more grateful.
About Dr. Jennifer Yanow, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1942402599
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanow accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanow works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.