Dr. Jennifer Yanow, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Yanow, MD

Dr. Jennifer Yanow, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Yanow works at JLS Pain Management LLC in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Mountainside, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yanow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jls Pain Management
    11 Monroe St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 864-4212
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Jls Pain Management
    1450 US Highway 22 Ste 200, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 864-4212
    Monday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Jennifer Yanow, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942402599
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Yanow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yanow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yanow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

