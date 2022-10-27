Dr. Jennifer Yonkof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yonkof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Yonkof, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Yonkof, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Allergy and Immunology4041 W Sylvania Ave Ste 204, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (567) 585-0480
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough.
About Dr. Jennifer Yonkof, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1639565401
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University - Wexner Medical Center
- Rainbow Babies' and Children's Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yonkof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yonkof.
