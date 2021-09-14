See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Jennifer York, MD
Dr. Jennifer York, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer York, MD

Dr. Jennifer York, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. York works at Texas Neurology Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. York's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Neurology Center
    5750 Balcones Dr Ste 110, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 744-0015

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 14, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. York to have a test done to check for carpal tunnel. I found Dr. York very personable and knowledgeable. She asked me a lot of questions about my hand, wrist and fingers and she was not at all in a rush. I had questions for her as well as she answered them exceptionally well. When reviewing the test results with me she did so in a manner I understood, not talking above my head. If possible I would rate Dr. York 10 ?'s! I would highly recommend Dr. York to family and friends.
    Nitaree — Sep 14, 2021
    About Dr. Jennifer York, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194728535
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. York has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. York has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. York on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

