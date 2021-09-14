Dr. Jennifer York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer York, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer York, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Texas Neurology Center5750 Balcones Dr Ste 110, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 744-0015
I was referred to Dr. York to have a test done to check for carpal tunnel. I found Dr. York very personable and knowledgeable. She asked me a lot of questions about my hand, wrist and fingers and she was not at all in a rush. I had questions for her as well as she answered them exceptionally well. When reviewing the test results with me she did so in a manner I understood, not talking above my head. If possible I would rate Dr. York 10 ?'s! I would highly recommend Dr. York to family and friends.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. York has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. York has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. York on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. York speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
