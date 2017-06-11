Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD
Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Group-Castle Hill Family Practice2175 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (718) 829-6770
-
2
Mmc White Plains Road Practice2100 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (718) 892-1626
-
3
Hhh Home Care Inc.2100 Bartow Ave, Bronx, NY 10475 Directions (718) 320-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
Dr Yu was pediatrician for my daughter and grand daughter. Once my daughter had her children (Brendan and Savanna), Dr Yu became their doctor. We moved to Florida 4 years ago and really miss her. She is a great doctor and always explains and has time to hear your issues. Miss you so much Dr Yu.
About Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1043395403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.