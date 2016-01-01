Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD
Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 140, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 8 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Female
- 1780079152
Education & Certifications
- New York University Langone Medical Center - Brain Injury Medicine
- Temple University Hospital / MossRehab - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Morristown Medical Center - Preliminary Internal Medicine
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
