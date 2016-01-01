Dr. Jennifer Zahniser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahniser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Zahniser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Zahniser, MD is a Dermatologist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
UPMC Horizon Dermatology875 N Hermitage Rd Ste 1, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 342-4310
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
Dr. Zahniser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahniser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahniser has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Skin Tag Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahniser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahniser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahniser.
