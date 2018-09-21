Overview

Dr. Jennifer Zaitz, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Zaitz works at Hackensack Meridian Health in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.