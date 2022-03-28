Dr. Zakhireh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Zakhireh, MD
Dr. Jennifer Zakhireh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Obgyn Physicians Group of Memphis PC6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 208, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 227-8950
Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women6225 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 227-9000
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zakhireh was as kind and compassionate a person as I have ever known. She took so much time to make sure I understood all my options. She showed more compassion than most people I have ever known, and certainly more than any other doctor I have seen. I not only would but actually have recommended her to my friends and my family.
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Zakhireh has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakhireh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
