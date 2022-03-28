See All General Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Jennifer Zakhireh, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Memphis, TN
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Zakhireh, MD

Dr. Jennifer Zakhireh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Zakhireh works at Memphis Breast Care in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zakhireh's Office Locations

    Obgyn Physicians Group of Memphis PC
    6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 208, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 227-8950
    Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women
    6225 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 227-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Mar 28, 2022
    Dr. Zakhireh was as kind and compassionate a person as I have ever known. She took so much time to make sure I understood all my options. She showed more compassion than most people I have ever known, and certainly more than any other doctor I have seen. I not only would but actually have recommended her to my friends and my family.
    Jean F. — Mar 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Zakhireh, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912032707
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zakhireh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zakhireh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zakhireh works at Memphis Breast Care in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Zakhireh’s profile.

    Dr. Zakhireh has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakhireh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakhireh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakhireh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakhireh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakhireh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.