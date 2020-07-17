See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Jennifer Zander, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Zander, MD

Dr. Jennifer Zander, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orland Park, IL. 

Dr. Zander works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zander's Office Locations

    Palos Medical Group
    15300 West Ave Ste 122, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 403-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 17, 2020
    Great doctor. After having a bad experience with a different doctor, she has helped changed my attitude towards endocrinologists. She helped get my Hashimotos under control and is very willing to listen to any concerns I have. She always answers my questions and makes me feel like I am her only patient of the day. My only complaint is the wait time. But, she is worth the wait, and I'll stick with her, just hoping it improves.
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zander to family and friends

    Dr. Zander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Jennifer Zander, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Zander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zander works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Zander’s profile.

    Dr. Zander has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

