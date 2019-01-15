Dr. Jennifer Zeidberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeidberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Zeidberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Zeidberg, MD
Dr. Jennifer Zeidberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Zeidberg works at
Dr. Zeidberg's Office Locations
Jennifer Zeidberg MD Inc.243 El Dorado St Ste 201, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-1501
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 624-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zeiberg ia amazing! Been a patient for years, and I absolutely love her! Just be advised that you her staff are not the warmest bunch.
About Dr. Jennifer Zeidberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeidberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeidberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeidberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeidberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeidberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeidberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeidberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.