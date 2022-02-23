Dr. Jennifer Zikria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zikria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Zikria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Zikria, MD
Dr. Jennifer Zikria, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Zikria's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5723Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Zikria, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- Female
- 1336380245
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Lenox Hill Hosp/NYU Sch Med
- State University of New York at Brooklyn
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zikria works at
