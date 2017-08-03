See All Pediatricians in Parkville, MD
Dr. Jennifer Klein, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Klein, MD

Dr. Jennifer Klein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Parkville, MD. 

Dr. Klein works at Cvs Pharmacy #04212 in Parkville, MD with other offices in Reisterstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Klein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cvs Pharmacy #04212
    9613 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 461-6767
  2. 2
    Victory Springs Inc.
    210 Business Center Dr, Reisterstown, MD 21136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 833-2949
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2017
    Dr. Zinderman is a wonderful pediatrician. She is very patient with my active toddler boy who is into everything, all the time. He does not make it easy for her to examine him, but she is still able to examine him well, and diagnose and treat his issues. She understood my reservations about the regular immunization schedule, and we came up with a more spaced out immunization plan that worked for me (and my child). She is very understanding of children's needs and I highly recommend her.
    Crofton, MD — Aug 03, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Klein, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Klein, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932200755
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

