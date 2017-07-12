Dr. Jenny Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenny Alexander, MD
Dr. Jenny Alexander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Jenny Alexander M.d.356 Saint Lukes Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 270-8864
Alexander Pediatrics LLC330 Saint Lukes Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 270-8864
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My children have been going to Dr. ALEXANDER for years. I have not had a problem getting a appointment or just being seen if my children were sick. The love and compassion her and her staff have is great. Michelle Kirkland is the best Nurse Practitioner ever.
About Dr. Jenny Alexander, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.