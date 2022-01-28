See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newport News, VA
Dr. Jenny Andrus, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jenny Andrus, MD

Dr. Jenny Andrus, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Andrus works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Andrus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic & Spine Center
    250 Nat Turner Blvd S, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 596-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Jan 28, 2022
    I am very pleased with Dr. Andrus. We are hopeful that she can help with my lower back pain. So far I am pleased with her approach. I highly recommend that she add face cradles to her tables and provide a stool for patients to use getting on and off the tables This is especially helpful for us older people.
    Robert Owens — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jenny Andrus, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851461909
    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Physical Med and Rehabilitation
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va
    • College of William and Mary
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenny Andrus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrus works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Andrus’s profile.

    Dr. Andrus has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

