Overview of Dr. Jenny Andrus, MD

Dr. Jenny Andrus, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Andrus works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.