See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jenny Chang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jenny Chang, MD

Oncology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Jenny Chang, MD

Dr. Jenny Chang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Cambridge University School of Clinical Medicine-Cambridge and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-9948

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Neutropenia
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Neutropenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?

    Nov 10, 2021
    Dr. Jenny Chang is a pioneer researcher who treats my wife’s breast cancer conservatively. She is an expert doctor who treats my wife as caringly as family does. While always being highly professional about my wife’s condition, she tries the best to ease our minds. During our first appointment, noticing my wife’s anxiety, Dr. Chang leaned forward, showed the tip of her little finger, and said, “It’s only this big.”
    — Nov 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jenny Chang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jenny Chang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chang to family and friends

    Dr. Chang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jenny Chang, MD.

    About Dr. Jenny Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1487734810
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of London - Medical Oncology - London
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cambridge University - Cambridge
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Cambridge University School of Clinical Medicine-Cambridge
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenny Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.