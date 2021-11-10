Dr. Jenny Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jenny Chang, MD
Dr. Jenny Chang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Cambridge University School of Clinical Medicine-Cambridge and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr. Jenny Chang is a pioneer researcher who treats my wife’s breast cancer conservatively. She is an expert doctor who treats my wife as caringly as family does. While always being highly professional about my wife’s condition, she tries the best to ease our minds. During our first appointment, noticing my wife’s anxiety, Dr. Chang leaned forward, showed the tip of her little finger, and said, “It’s only this big.”
About Dr. Jenny Chang, MD
- Oncology
- English, Mandarin
- Female
- 1487734810
Education & Certifications
- University of London - Medical Oncology - London
- Cambridge University - Cambridge
- Cambridge University School of Clinical Medicine-Cambridge
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.