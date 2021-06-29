See All Pediatricians in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jenny Clifford, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jenny Clifford, MD

Dr. Jenny Clifford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Clifford works at Baylor Scott & White Pediatric Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clifford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Pediatric Center
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 420, Dallas, TX 75231 (214) 823-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Jenny Clifford, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699705806
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford Usch Med
    • Baylor
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenny Clifford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clifford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clifford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clifford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clifford works at Baylor Scott & White Pediatric Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Clifford’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Clifford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clifford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clifford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clifford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

