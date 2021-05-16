Dr. Diep has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenny Diep, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jenny Diep, MD
Dr. Jenny Diep, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Diep works at
Dr. Diep's Office Locations
1
Rheumatology Associates PC1088 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 860-2100
2
St. Joseph Healthcare Park900 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-3370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Before her no positive result from another Dr. 1st time being her patient nothing but the best out come from a very difficult time with my condition... Simply put she the best Dr. in her field of medicine...
About Dr. Jenny Diep, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Greek and Vietnamese
- 1225132533
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Rheumatology
Dr. Diep accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diep works at
Dr. Diep has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diep on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diep speaks Greek and Vietnamese.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Diep. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diep.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diep, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diep appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.