Dr. Graber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenny Graber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jenny Graber, MD
Dr. Jenny Graber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Graber works at
Dr. Graber's Office Locations
-
1
Millenium Obgyn9807 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 676-2200
-
2
Millennium OBGYN910 2nd Street Pike Ste 207, Richboro, PA 18954 Directions (215) 676-2200
-
3
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 676-2200
-
4
Riddle Ob Gyn Associates1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3106, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 891-6240
Hospital Affiliations
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graber?
Dr. Graber is the best! Always makes me feel comfortable and puts me at ease. She recently left the media/Concordville offices with main line health, does anyone know where she’s practicing now?
About Dr. Jenny Graber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669614327
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graber works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Graber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.