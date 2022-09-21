Overview

Dr. Jenny Ha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Ha works at Siena Hills Primary Care LLC in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.