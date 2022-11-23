Dr. Jenny Halfhill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halfhill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Halfhill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jenny Halfhill, MD
Dr. Jenny Halfhill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Natrona Heights, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital.
Dr. Halfhill works at
Dr. Halfhill's Office Locations
Alle-kiski Women's Health3063 Freeport Rd Ste C, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 Directions (724) 226-2392
Century Medical Associates133 Church Hill Rd Fl 1, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 722-1674
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health4815 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 621-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have always loved having Dr. Halfhill as my doctor, but when I was most thankful for her was when I was pregnant. She listened, gave sound advice, put my fears at ease and made my time delivering my daughter the best experience it could be. The original doctor I went to left the practice and I got Dr. Halfhill by luck. I am so glad that I did.
About Dr. Jenny Halfhill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1023312469
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halfhill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halfhill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halfhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Halfhill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halfhill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halfhill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halfhill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.