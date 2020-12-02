Dr. Heller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenny Heller, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenny Heller, MD
Dr. Jenny Heller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Heller's Office Locations
- 1 678 Massachusetts Ave Ste 501, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 945-5414
- 2 9 Montague St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 945-5414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I am beyond grateful to have found Dr Heller! She is an amazing caring and thoughtful doctor with so many years of experience and wisdom under her belt. Her ability to connect and diagnose the problems and give meaningful and spot on recommendations is just incredible! She truthfully care for her patients and goes beyond her own expertise to find solutions to any problems. I have recommended her to some friends who are all extremely happy and will certainly recommend her to anyone. Thank you Dr Heller for helping me! You are the best!
About Dr. Jenny Heller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134234933
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.