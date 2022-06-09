Dr. Jenny Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenny Kim, MD
Dr. Jenny Kim, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Combined Harvard Med Sch
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1404Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is wonderful, 10+ stars. So attentive, informative, extremely patient and pleasant with any issue I may have regarding my condition and of course extremely knowledgeable in presenting a solution or answer to my questions. Can’t say enough good things …oh except the office staff is also top notch, pleasant to be with. Highly recommend
About Dr. Jenny Kim, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1619024510
Education & Certifications
- Combined Harvard Med Sch
- Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
- Critical Care Medicine
