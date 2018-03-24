See All Psychiatrists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Jenny Kosman, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jenny Kosman, MD

Dr. Jenny Kosman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.

Dr. Kosman works at Art of Psychiatry in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kosman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Art of Psychiatry PA
    2477 Stickney Point Rd Ste 115B, Sarasota, FL 34231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 951-1794

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 24, 2018
    She is so kind and has helped more than any Dr that my mom has seen in the last 20 years of seeing Drs and being on medications. She weaned her slowly off her old meds that were not working and found a better combination that works for her. I am so glad to have my mom back and it is all thanks to Dr Kosman!!!
    Bekki in Sarasota — Mar 24, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Jenny Kosman, MD
    About Dr. Jenny Kosman, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1619297132
    Education & Certifications

    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenny Kosman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kosman works at Art of Psychiatry in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kosman’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

