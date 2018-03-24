Dr. Jenny Kosman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Kosman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenny Kosman, MD
Dr. Jenny Kosman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
Dr. Kosman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kosman's Office Locations
-
1
Art of Psychiatry PA2477 Stickney Point Rd Ste 115B, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 951-1794
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosman?
She is so kind and has helped more than any Dr that my mom has seen in the last 20 years of seeing Drs and being on medications. She weaned her slowly off her old meds that were not working and found a better combination that works for her. I am so glad to have my mom back and it is all thanks to Dr Kosman!!!
About Dr. Jenny Kosman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1619297132
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosman works at
Dr. Kosman speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.