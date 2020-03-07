See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jenny Lee, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jenny Lee, MD

Dr. Jenny Lee, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care - Lakeview
    1333 W Belmont Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627
    Northwestern Medicine - Streeterville Corporate Health
    676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-8282
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Genital Warts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Genital Warts

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Genital Warts
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
AIDS
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erysipelas
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Homosexual Issues
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tropical Diseases
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 07, 2020
    Dr. Lee is an exceptional ID MD. She is very honest and to the point, which I appreciate. There are many things I had on my plate that I felt overwhelmed with, and was procrastinating getting care for. Dr. Lee helped me prioritize each problem, gave me top notch referrals for each one, and after many years I successfully tackled each one of them. I am a healthier person because of her, and not only for her specialty but for helping me get the other things out of the way. I highly recommend Dr. Lee.
    Current patient — Mar 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jenny Lee, MD
    About Dr. Jenny Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093759490
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenny Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

