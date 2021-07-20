Overview

Dr. Jenny Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Pueblo Cardiology Associates, PC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.