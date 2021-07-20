Dr. Jenny Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenny Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Pueblo Cardiology Associates3670 Parker Blvd Ste 101, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 564-1544
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is respectful, concerned, and actually listens. My visits never feel rushed and she is the most thorough doctor I’ve seen in Pueblo.
About Dr. Jenny Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1225184906
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.