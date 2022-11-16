Overview of Dr. Jenny Lin, MD

Dr. Jenny Lin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Lin works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Manchester, NH and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.