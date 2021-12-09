Overview of Dr. Jenny Oh, MD

Dr. Jenny Oh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Oh works at Rheumatology Therapeutics in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.