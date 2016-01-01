Overview of Dr. Jenny Petkova, MD

Dr. Jenny Petkova, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Medical University of Sofia and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Petkova works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.