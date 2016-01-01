Dr. Jenny Sauk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Sauk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Sauk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Sauk works at
Locations
Ucla Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases-100 Medical Plz # 345, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6279
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jenny Sauk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Dr. Sauk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sauk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauk has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauk.
