Overview

Dr. Jenny Sauk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Sauk works at Ucla Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases- in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.