See All General Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Speranza works at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Joyce, MB
Dr. Daniel Joyce, MB
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Alejandro Bribriesco, MD
Dr. Alejandro Bribriesco, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Rochester
    601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 273-2727
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Speranza?

    Mar 22, 2021
    I recently underwent emergency surgery - February 2021. Fortunately, Dr. Jenny Speranza was able to re-arrange her schedule and perform the surgery with her team. The surgery was successful and I'm very grateful Dr. Speranza was able to do it. She is an "angel" in scrubs!
    Jim Froehler — Mar 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Speranza to family and friends

    Dr. Speranza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Speranza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD.

    About Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083678338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rochester Institue Of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speranza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Speranza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Speranza works at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Speranza’s profile.

    Dr. Speranza has seen patients for Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speranza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Speranza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speranza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speranza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speranza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.