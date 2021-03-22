Overview

Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Speranza works at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.