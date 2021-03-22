Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speranza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
University of Rochester601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 273-2727Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently underwent emergency surgery - February 2021. Fortunately, Dr. Jenny Speranza was able to re-arrange her schedule and perform the surgery with her team. The surgery was successful and I'm very grateful Dr. Speranza was able to do it. She is an "angel" in scrubs!
About Dr. Jenny Speranza, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Rochester Institue Of Technology
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speranza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speranza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speranza has seen patients for Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speranza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Speranza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speranza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speranza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speranza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.