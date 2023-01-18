Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenny Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Tan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Anaheim100 S Anaheim Blvd # 101, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tan has been an excellent doctor with all the complexities of my medical care. She has been very responsive to my needs as a patient. For example, she figures out what prescription would best suit my situation and if it doesn’t work out she is ready to move on to a better option. Thank you Dr Tan for all your help!
About Dr. Jenny Tan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1457620528
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Anaheim
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.