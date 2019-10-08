Dr. Jenny Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Tseng, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenny Tseng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in McKinney, TX.
Dr. Tseng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jenny Tseng6850 Tpc Dr Ste 102, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 727-6400
-
2
Jenny Tseng, MD6300 Stonewood Dr Ste 410, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 964-7780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tseng?
Assigned to Dr Jenny by the VA. So glad, she is a warm , caring Dr that knows her business! I highly recommend Dr Tseng.
About Dr. Jenny Tseng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1033165220
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng works at
Dr. Tseng has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tseng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tseng speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.