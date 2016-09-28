Dr. Jenny Uramoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uramoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Uramoto, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenny Uramoto, MD
Dr. Jenny Uramoto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Uramoto works at
Dr. Uramoto's Office Locations
Nora M.y. Chan. O.d. Inc.377 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825 Directions (808) 396-6675
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There was a question about getting a copy of my medical records and overnight doctor Jenny was able to get them and personally gave me a call in the morning. Very impressive that the doctor did the call and not the nurse which happens so often these days.
About Dr. Jenny Uramoto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uramoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uramoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uramoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uramoto works at
Dr. Uramoto has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uramoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Uramoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uramoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uramoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uramoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.