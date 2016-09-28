Overview of Dr. Jenny Uramoto, MD

Dr. Jenny Uramoto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Uramoto works at Nora M.y. Chan. O.d. Inc. in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.