Dr. Jenny Van Duyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Duyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Van Duyne, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenny Van Duyne, MD
Dr. Jenny Van Duyne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their fellowship with U Toronto
Dr. Van Duyne works at
Dr. Van Duyne's Office Locations
-
1
Nevada ENT & Hearing Associates9770 S MCCARRAN BLVD, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 322-4589Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Duyne?
I am a new patient of Dr. Van Duyne and just recently had a procedure done by her and all I can say is she absolutely amazing. Between her bed side manner to attention to detail I couldn't ask for a better health care provider.
About Dr. Jenny Van Duyne, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1720181142
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Creighton University - B.S.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Duyne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Duyne accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Duyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Duyne works at
Dr. Van Duyne has seen patients for Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Duyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van Duyne speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Duyne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Duyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Duyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Duyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.