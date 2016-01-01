See All Pediatricians in Sanford, FL
Dr. Jenny Velez, MD

Pediatrics
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jenny Velez, MD

Dr. Jenny Velez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Velez works at Nemours Children's Primary Care - Sanford, FL in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Velez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Primary Care - Sanford
    1149 Rinehart Rd, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 323-3491

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Anemia
Cholesterol Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Anemia
Cholesterol Screening
Gonorrhea Screening

Anemia Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jenny Velez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437156502
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys|University Pediatric Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenny Velez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velez works at Nemours Children's Primary Care - Sanford, FL in Sanford, FL. View the full address on Dr. Velez’s profile.

    Dr. Velez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

