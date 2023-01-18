Overview of Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD

Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vesona works at Santa Rosa Mercury Way Medical Office in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

