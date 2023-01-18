Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vesona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD
Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vesona works at
Dr. Vesona's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Rosa Mercury Way Medical Office2240 MERCURY WAY, Santa Rosa, CA 95407 Directions (707) 570-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vesona?
I LOVE Vesona!!! She was my Dr. for about 5 years before she moved away. While under her care, she went above and beyond. She fought for what was right for my health, and took the time to do research for what was best for my health. I liked how she would not beat around the bush on what was going on with my health. Since she has moved away, I have been unable to find a good gynecologist ??. The ones I have gone to do not genuinely care and show compassion , they are more concerned about apt. Length time and billing insurance company (protocols). I truly miss Vesona as my Dr. Jenny, if you see this, what Dr. would you recommend for me?
About Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164652913
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vesona has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vesona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vesona works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Vesona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vesona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vesona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vesona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.