Overview

Dr. Jenny Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Sao Paulo and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at San Jose Gastroenterology in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.