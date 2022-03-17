Overview of Dr. Jens Carlsen, DO

Dr. Jens Carlsen, DO is an Urology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine|MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Carlsen works at Jens Carlsen, DO in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.