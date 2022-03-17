Dr. Jens Carlsen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jens Carlsen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jens Carlsen, DO
Dr. Jens Carlsen, DO is an Urology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine|MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Carlsen's Office Locations
Jens Carlsen, DO2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 301, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6907
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Carlsen for a few years and have found him and his staff to be courteous and caring.. taking time to answer questions... never felt rushed..
About Dr. Jens Carlsen, DO
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1164669404
Education & Certifications
- Cook Cnty Hosp|Cook County Hospital
- St James Hospital and Health Center Olympia Fields|St James Hospital and Health Centers
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine|MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlsen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlsen.
