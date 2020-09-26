Dr. Jenta Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenta Shen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenta Shen, MD
Dr. Jenta Shen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from National Taiwan University and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Chinese Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen's Office Locations
- 1 101 S San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 347-9858
J David Malone MD1 Shrader St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 668-0900
Kathleen M Welsh MD3905 Sacramento St Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Chinese Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shen?
Doctor Shen is very professional. He was very patient with me and my sister in discussing her cancer condition. I am glad my sister found him because we came out feeling very reassured. He is very good at explaining medical terms to us when my sister can only speaks Chinese. I have full confidence he will save my sister's life. Review for my sister Shu. ????
About Dr. Jenta Shen, MD
- Oncology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1881692002
Education & Certifications
- La Co Usc Med Center
- UCSF Medical Center
- National Taiwan University
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
