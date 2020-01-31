Dr. Jeoffrey Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeoffrey Benson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeoffrey Benson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA.

Locations
Jeoffrey P Benson MD Inc.504 W Pueblo St Ste 301, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are lucky enough to be a patient of Dr. Bensons you will meet a very talented, intelligent and compassionate man. Dr. Benson helped me to gain my life back after enduring a year of intense physical pain. He was the first and only Dr who took the time to tell me “you will get better” and I have under his care.
About Dr. Jeoffrey Benson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Benson has seen patients for Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.